Man who fought to wear fox hat in DMV pic arrested during protest

Police said a man arrested by federal officers for bringing a gun to a rally and counter-protest in downtown Portland has also challenged the state over the right to wear a special hat in his state ID.

Officers arrested Jay Bishop Sunday near Terry Schrunk Plaza. FOX 12 was there when officers confiscated a gun and a knife from his moped near the spot where dozens of people were gathered for a rally near the course for the Portland Marathon organized by the group Patriot Prayer and a counter-protest.

There is no word from police on whether Bishop was actually involved with either of the groups.

Monday afternoon prosecutors issued a “no complaint” order for the charges against Bishop, meaning they are dropped for now but could come back at a later time.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 that Bishop is the same man who fought to be able to wear an unusual hat in his DMV photo.

In March of last year, Bishop claimed the fox hat he tried to wear in his driver’s license picture was a symbol of his Seven Drums religion. After taking the case to the Oregon Court of Appeals, Bishop was allowed to wear the hat in his photo.

