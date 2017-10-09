Third suspect pleads guilty in killing of woman’s estranged husband in Tigard

The third suspect arrested for killing a man in Tigard has pleaded guilty.

Charlz Warbonnet, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of first-degree manslaughter and burglary.

Warbonnet had been scheduled to face trial Tuesday on murder charges.

Mariah Lynn Molina, 23, and Brennan Chance Surface, 23, previously pleaded guilty to murder charges and were each sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years.

Molina, Surface and Warbonnet were all involved in killing 26-year-old Luis Aguilar-Estrada in December 2015.

Aguilar-Estrada was found dead in an apartment on the 9600 block of Southwest McKenzie Street.

Investigators said Aguilar-Estrada was estranged from his wife Molina and they had a dispute over custody of their children.

Police said the children were removed from Molina due to neglect and she then made false allegations about Aguilar-Estrada. Aguilar-Estrada threatened to expose her lies to the Department of Human Services and seek custody of the children, according to investigators.

Detectives said she enlisted her boyfriend, Surface, and his friend, Warbonnet, to kill Aguilar-Estrada.

Police said the victim was shot in the head at close range.

Warbonnet is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

