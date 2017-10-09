Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tour McMinnville High School

A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, while the officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
Oregon State University and its head football coach Gary Andersen have agreed to “mutually part” ways effective immediately, the school reported Monday.More >
Oregon State University and its head football coach Gary Andersen have agreed to “mutually part” ways effective immediately, the school reported Monday.More >
A 23-year-old Portland man was arrested after a bicyclist was killed Sunday evening in a car crash in Gresham.More >
A 23-year-old Portland man was arrested after a bicyclist was killed Sunday evening in a car crash in Gresham.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
A New Jersey appellate court won't grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who was trying to save his 12-year-old sister from being sexually assaulted.More >
A New Jersey appellate court won't grant a new trial to a man convicted of killing a 6-year-old boy who was trying to save his 12-year-old sister from being sexually assaulted.More >