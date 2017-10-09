Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tour McMinnville High School

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is scheduled to tour McMinnville High School this week.

Administrators posted a message on McMinnville High School’s Facebook page that DeVos will visit Oregon on Wednesday.

DeVos will tour McMinnville High School, but she is not scheduled to speak.

Administrators called it an honor for the district and specifically McMinnville High School, saying DeVos requested the visit “to learn about the excellent instructional practices making a difference for students.”

“Her team has stated that she is here to listen and learn from the great work we are doing. We're so proud that your voices will be heard on a national platform and that we get to show off the amazing work you do every day to make McMinnville a great place to teach and learn,” according to a statement from Principal Tony Vicknair.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.