Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down northbound I-5 in Salmon Creek area

A deadly wrong-way crash shut down northbound Interstate 5 in the Salmon Creek area Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 9 p.m.

A Washington State Patrol spokesman said a wrong-way driver caused the two-vehicle crash near Northeast 134th Street. At least one person was killed and a second person sustained serious injuries.

All northbound lanes were blocked in the area. The northbound highway was expected to be closed for at least three hours for an investigation.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Salmon Creek - NB I5/MP7 - Fatal crash has all lanes BLOCKED! Wrong way vehicle involved. Expect minimum 3hr investigation. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) October 10, 2017

