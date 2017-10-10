Vancouver man dead, teen critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-5

Troopers said a Vancouver man died after he drove to wrong way on Interstate 5 Monday night and crashed into another car.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Seth J. Cusick died from injuries sustained in the crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate near 134th street in Vancouver.

Troopers said the other driver in the crash, a 17-year-old girl from Woodland, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe Cusick was driving south on I-5 north just before 8:45 p.m. when he hit the teen's car head-on, leaving both cars almost unrecognizable, just heaps of metal and broken glass.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and investigators said it's unclear at this point if Cusick was impaired.

The northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for several hours Monday night for the investigation.

