Natural gas leak leads to evacuation of 150 homes in Cornelius

A natural gas leak led to the temporary evacuation of 150 homes in Cornelius on Monday night.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the area of North 4th Avenue and Davis Street at around 6:45 p.m.

People in that area were asked to evacuate to the nearby Walmart parking lot. The reverse 911 system was utilized to notify people living in the area about the gas leak.

TriMet provided a warming bus for evacuees.

NW Natural crews located and stopped the leak. Evacuees were allowed to return home by 8:10 p.m.

No details were immediately released about what caused the leak.

