Polk Co. deputy deemed justified in officer-involved shooting; 2 suspects indicted

A grand jury found that a Polk County deputy was justified in using deadly force and the two suspects he shot at were indicted on criminal charges.

The case began early in the morning of Sept. 30.

Deputy Martin Watson attempted to stop a car for a traffic violation on Michigan City Lane near Wallace Road. A chase ensued through west Salem and into downtown Salem before eventually ending in a neighborhood near Walker Middle School in northeast Salem.

Investigators said a “confrontation” occurred and the deputy shot at the suspect vehicle, hitting it twice.

The suspects were not hit and the deputy was also not injured.

Jeremy Johnson, 18, was indicted on charges of first-degree attempted assault, attempted assault on a public safety officer and unlawful use of a weapon.

Timothy George, 31, was indicted on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.

Both men were booked into the Marion County jail and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office declined to release any further details.

