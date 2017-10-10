MAX stabbing survivor wins seat on Montavilla Neighborhood Association

Micah Fletcher, the man who survived a deadly stabbing on a MAX train earlier this year, was elected to an open seat on the Montavilla Neighborhood Association, according to preliminary results.

The 21-year-old man was outspoken in front of a large crowd Monday night as he and others talked about their motivations for running for the position.

“This is our neighborhood and when I hear that all of a sudden there is catfighting, dog fighting and we are turning on one another over ideology, something as simple as something written in a book, it’s unacceptable,” he said. “We live in tremendous times folks, we don’t have time for it.”

Fletcher said he wants to keep the neighborhood safe while also putting a stop to homeless sweeps. He said alternatives need to be brought to the table.

There were 11 open seats on the Montavilla Neighborhood Association. There is a planned recount scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said Fletcher was one of three people stabbed by Jeremy Christian on a MAX train in northeast Portland in May when the victims tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers.

Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche were killed in the attack. Christian is facing charges of aggravated murder.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.