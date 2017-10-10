Popular soccer bar in SE Portland broken into overnight

A popular soccer bar in southeast Portland was broken into overnight.

Officers were called to Bazi Bierbrasserie on Southeast 32nd Avenue just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Owner Hilda Stevens said the front door was smashed with a rock and glass scattered everywhere throughout the bar.

Stevens’ friend and customer of the bar, Melanie Newell, helped Stevens clean up glass early Monday morning.

“There was so much glass we had, I think, a five-gallon trash can full of glass when we finished cleaning up last night,” said Newell.

Stevens said this is the second time her business has been broken into. The last time, around a year ago, a window was also smashed but nothing was stolen.

“It’s a really invasive feeling. Somebody invaded such a great place and also her livelihood,” Newell said.

The call Stevens received in the middle of the night is what every small business owner dreads.

“It is my only child and I’m here all the time,” said Stevens of her business.

Stevens said all the thieves wanted was their cash box. They took that and around $600 cash inside, but the box was hooked up to all of their technology to process credit cards so they shut down Monday.

Portland police say the cash box was found at the corner of Southeast 32nd Place and Madison Street, just a block and a half away.

The man who says he called police after finding the box, returned to the boarded up bar Monday afternoon.

“The cleanup, the aftermath, it’s really heartbreaking, especially for people that are really passionate about what they’re doing in life by owning their own business,” said Stevens.

She says the worst part is that her employees lost tips and an entire day’s work.

“Some of them are parents, you know, and for them like a day’s worth of wages is a lot of money for them,” said Stevens.

The bar does not have security cameras. However, Stevens did alert another business owner around the corner with cameras.

She said they may have caught the thief running with the cash box.

Stevens said the bar will be open Tuesday for a big soccer match: the U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Trinidad.

She says if the USMNT wins, it’ll be a good way to celebrate moving forward.

