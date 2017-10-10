Vancouver police pushing for residents to drop out-of-state plates

Vancouver police have a message for local residents whose vehicles are registered in other states – “Live in state, get our plates.”

The Vancouver Police Department has launched a new program in an effort to try and stop people who want to avoid registering their car with the state.

The program will start with Neighbors on Watch volunteers patrolling neighborhoods looking for cars with out of state plates.

They will leave a postcard with information about registration laws then report back to police, who will follow up with the vehicle owner.

According to city officials, up to 9.7 percent of Vancouver residents have vehicle registrations from other states. The officials claim this costs the state $300,000 in lost revenue.

The city has more information on the Out of State Plate program on their website at CityOfVancouver.US/Police.

