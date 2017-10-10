On the Go with Joe at Hood River Valley Harvest Fest

The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.

The 35th annual Hood River Valley Harvest Fest runs Friday through Sunday, bringing together more than 120 vendors showcasing produce, food products and original arts and crafts.

Organizers have also added an expanded beer, wine and cider tasting experience for this year, featuring Full Sail Brewing, the Gorge Cider Society and the Columbia Gorge Winegrowers Association.

In addition to the different food and art booths, there will be a kids’ activity area with bounce houses, face painting, a new “Dr. Bones” exhibit and more, including the popular pie-eating contests.

For a full list of vendors, a complete schedule of events and more information, head to HoodRiver.org/Harvest-Fest.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.