On the Go with Joe at Hood River Valley Harvest Fest

The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire brought lots of problems to people living in the Gorge, but now a big fall event is celebrating the tastes of the Hood River Valley.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
A team of Portland skydivers recently won a national title and are preparing to take on international competition, all without ever jumping out of a plane.More >
An activity that’s a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.More >
An activity that’s a mixture of acrobatics and finding one's inner Zen has found its way to Portland.More >
One local ice cream maker has traded chocolate and vanilla for crickets and worms.More >
One local ice cream maker has traded chocolate and vanilla for crickets and worms.More >
A celebration of a century of style in downtown Portland kicked off Saturday night at a special event benefiting the fight against lupus.More >
A celebration of a century of style in downtown Portland kicked off Saturday night at a special event benefiting the fight against lupus.More >
Shooting a bow and arrow is no easy task, but a little help from an Olympian can go a long way.More >
Shooting a bow and arrow is no easy task, but a little help from an Olympian can go a long way.More >
It is one of the most stunning “parades” in the Pacific Northwest, even if there are no marching bands or brightly-colored floats.More >
It is one of the most stunning “parades” in the Pacific Northwest, even if there are no marching bands or brightly-colored floats.More >
Travelers planning their ultimate road trip may want to stop by the Portland Expo Center this week.More >
Travelers planning their ultimate road trip may want to stop by the Portland Expo Center this week.More >
People are hitting the golf course for an important cause Friday morning at a fundraiser for Lines For Life designed to help kids in crisis.More >
People are hitting the golf course for an important cause Friday morning at a fundraiser for Lines For Life designed to help kids in crisis.More >
Joe V. took a bite out of a tasty annual food festival that's in town this weekend: the Bite of Oregon.More >
Joe V. took a bite out of a tasty annual food festival that's in town this weekend: the Bite of Oregon.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
The Newton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the parents of a 15-day-old baby reported their infant missing.More >
Troopers said a Vancouver man died after he drove to wrong way on Interstate 5 Monday night and crashed into another car.More >
Troopers said a Vancouver man died after he drove to wrong way on Interstate 5 Monday night and crashed into another car.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.More >
Authorities in Phoenix say a man intentionally ran over his girlfriend, killer her, in front of her children.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
Police in Florida fatally shot a woman who they say caused at least one crash and knocked an officer to the ground with her car.More >
Police in Florida fatally shot a woman who they say caused at least one crash and knocked an officer to the ground with her car.More >
A Portland man was driving under the influence of alcohol and racing another driver when he hit and killed a bicyclist in Gresham on Sunday evening, according to court documents.More >
A Portland man was driving under the influence of alcohol and racing another driver when he hit and killed a bicyclist in Gresham on Sunday evening, according to court documents.More >
Quadruplet sisters are doing their best to honor the legacy of their late mother.More >
Quadruplet sisters are doing their best to honor the legacy of their late mother.More >
As fast-moving wildfires fueled by winds rage in California's wine country, Daniel Warnshuis can't help but think of the place he called home for more than 20 years.More >
As fast-moving wildfires fueled by winds rage in California's wine country, Daniel Warnshuis can't help but think of the place he called home for more than 20 years.More >