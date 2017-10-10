Lockout lifted at Beaverton middle school

The lockout at a Beaverton middle school was lifted just before classes started Tuesday morning following a search by deputies for a criminal suspect in the area.

Meadow Park Middle School in north Beaverton was placed on lockout at 7:06 a.m. and had the lockout lifted at 8:47 a.m.

Beaverton School District officials told FOX 12 that classes at the school, which is located at 14100 Southwest Downing Street, start at 9 a.m., so students were not there while the lockout was in place.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K-9 units were searching areas around the school for a suspect in an armed domestic violence case.

There has not yet been an update on the status of the search by deputies.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 and KPTV.com for further updates.

