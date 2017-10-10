Portland police investigating reports of shots fired in Centennial neighborhood

Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire in the Centennial neighborhood late Monday night.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Southeast Alder Street around 10:15 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, officers interviewed several witnesses, eventually contacting a man who said that prior to the gunfire he had been in an argument with two people by his home.

The man told the officers that following the argument he heard the shots and later found bullet holes in his house.

According to police, there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire.

While searching the area, officers found a gun and additional evidence connected to the incident.

There have been no arrests made in this incident. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

