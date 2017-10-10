Portland ranked second-best city for foodies

It’s well known that the Rose City is home to some great food. So it may come as no surprise that Portland just received some recognition for its food scene, earning nearly the highest praise in a new report.

In a WalletHub list published Tuesday, Portland nabbed one of the top spots for the best city for foodies in the nation: coming in second out of 182 cities.

For its list, analysts with WalletHub determined “the best and cheapest foodie scenes” by using “24 key indicators of foodie-friendliness.”

Portland, which was only bested by San Francisco, earned a score of 69.66 out of a possible 100. It ranked 17th under the “Affordability” field and came in 5th for “Diversity, Accessibility & Quality.”

Additionally, Portland claimed stops in the following categories: highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, most craft breweries & wineries per capita and most coffee shops per capita.

The city came in fourth for all three.

Portland is no stranger to food accolades.

Back in April, Food & Wine magazine named Peter Cho of Han Oak as one of the best new chefs in the nation.

Also earlier this year, several Portland area chefs and restaurants earned James Beard semifinalist status, with five advancing to the finals.

Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton of Ox took home the 2017 James Beard award for Best Chef: Northwest.

