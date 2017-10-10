Man found dead in crashed van in Linn County; alcohol a suspected factor

A man was found dead in a crashed van in Linn County and investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Deputies responded to Kingston Lyons Drive near the intersection with Highway 226 east of Scio at 8:03 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said between 12:02 a.m. and 7:58 a.m., a 1990 Ford Econoline van was heading east when the driver went onto the gravel shoulder while attempting to negotiate a sweeping corner.

The driver appears to have over-corrected, coming back onto the roadway and crossing both lanes before leaving the road on the opposite shoulder and traveling another 100 feet and hitting a tree.

Michael Dee Miller, 64, of Lyons, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the van.

Deputies said Miller was wearing his seat belt and did not show any obvious signs of trauma or injury.

Evidence collected at the scene indicated alcohol was a possible factor in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was first reported by a passerby who saw the van off the roadway.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lyons Fire Department and Linn County Road Department in this case.

