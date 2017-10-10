Police searching for missing 88-year-old S. Oregon man who may be in Portland area

Robert Carton and a similar Dodge Caravan as the one he was last seen driving. (Images released by Portland Police Bureau)

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 88-year-old southern Oregon man who may be in the Portland area.

Robert Carton was reported missing by his family to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at the end of September.

During the investigation, it was learned that Carton may have traveled to the Portland area.

Carton is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes and no hair. He currently has a blackened eye with stitches and his right arm is in a sling.

Carton was last seen driving a white 1996 Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plates UXJ139. The words “night patrol” are on the rear of the van.

Anyone who sees Carton is asked to call 911 so police can check on him. Anyone with non-emergency information about this case is asked to contact Deputy Sgt. Ernie Fields with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123 or Detective Heidi Helwig with the Portland Police Bureau at Heidi.Helwig@portlandorgeon.gov.

