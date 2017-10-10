DUII suspect arrested after three-car I-5 crash near Tualatin; one driver left scene

A DUII suspect was arrested and another driver left the scene after a three-car crash on Interstate 5 near Tualatin early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Nyberg Street at 3:45 a.m.

Police said a Dodge Dart sustained rear damage in the collision and a Honda Civic was also damaged. The driver of a third black car drove away.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 24-year-old Demetrio Gaspar, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, treated and released and then arrested on charges including DUII and reckless driving.

Police said he also had an outstanding warrant. The Clackamas County Jail lists additional charges for Gaspar of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

No other details were released by police about the crash.

