DUII suspect arrested after three-car I-5 crash near Tualatin; o - KPTV - FOX 12

DUII suspect arrested after three-car I-5 crash near Tualatin; one driver left scene

Posted: Updated:
Demetrio Gaspar, jail booking photo Demetrio Gaspar, jail booking photo
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) -

A DUII suspect was arrested and another driver left the scene after a three-car crash on Interstate 5 near Tualatin early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Nyberg Street at 3:45 a.m.

Police said a Dodge Dart sustained rear damage in the collision and a Honda Civic was also damaged. The driver of a third black car drove away.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 24-year-old Demetrio Gaspar, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, treated and released and then arrested on charges including DUII and reckless driving.

Police said he also had an outstanding warrant. The Clackamas County Jail lists additional charges for Gaspar of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

No other details were released by police about the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.