Dashcam captures I-5 chase of Washington man accused of threatening mass shooting

Dashcam video from a Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office patrol car shows the high-speed chase involving a suspect accused of threatening to commit a “Las Vegas-style” shooting.

Christopher James Bleavins, 35, of Lakewood, Washington, is facing charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony eluding and hit and run.

The case began last Wednesday afternoon when police said Bleavins began making threats to emergency dispatchers.

Investigators said Bleavins, who is retired from the military and has PTSD, was at Joint Base Lewis-McChord when he was approached by military police.

He left the base in a Mazda 6 and led law enforcement from multiple agencies on a chase south on I-5 with speeds topping 100 mph, according to investigators.

Deputies said Bleavins fluctuated his speeds, hit the brakes hard, swerved in and out of lanes and caused multiple crashes.

One near-collision involving a truck hauling a livestock trailer was captured by the dashboard camera of a Cowlitz County deputy.

Bleavins was taken into custody after crashing near Milepost 33. Investigators said he was not armed when he was arrested, but it was not clear if he had access to other weapons.

Bleavins remains in the Cowlitz County Jail and is due back in court Oct. 17.

