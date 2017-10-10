Eastern Oregon woman wakes to find bear in living room - KPTV - FOX 12

Eastern Oregon woman wakes to find bear in living room

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
AP file image AP file image
SUMPTER, OR (KPTV) -

A woman in eastern Oregon forgot to latch her front door and awoke to find a 160-pound black bear in her living room.

The Baker City Herald reports that the bear knocked over a bookshelf but didn't harm the 78-year-old woman.

The 3-year-old male bear was trapped and euthanized late last week by state wildlife officials.

Authorities have determined it was the same bear that was shot in the face last month by another startled resident who found it on his front porch.

It's the third bear trapped and killed around Sumpter -- population 204 -- since Sept. 23.

Brian Ratliff, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, says bears may be coming into more contact with humans because a dry summer limited their supply of berries.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.