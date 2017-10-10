OSP referring Eagle Creek arson questions to Hood River District Attorney

More than a month after the Eagle Creek Fire broke out, the Oregon State Police told FOX 12 they are no longer answering questions about the suspect in the case and are instead directing inquiries to the Hood River District Attorney.

The Hood River County District Attorney’s office told FOX 12 they would not comment on the status of the investigation or confirm that the case has been turned over to prosecutors.

The wildfire started in Hood River County on a popular hiking trail in the Columbia River Gorge on September 2, eventually growing to more than 48,000 acres.

The case quickly became a criminal investigation, and Oregon State Police announced a 15-year-old Vancouver boy was a suspect.

Witnesses reported seeing a teenager throw fireworks into the dry brush along the Eagle Creek Trail, and troopers confirmed video footage seen on social media showed investigators talking to the suspect in the parking lot the same day the fire began.

So far, the teen has not been arrested and no formal charges have been filed. Shortly into the investigation, OSP investigators said they might release the teen’s name, but the agency changed course when it became apparent there were threats targeting the teen on social media.

Several weeks ago, investigators confirmed the boy and his family were cooperating with police. A spokesman also said investigators were reviewing evidence on the teen’s phone.

OSP officials said a charging decision in the case could come from either Multnomah or Hood River counties, as both jurisdictions were burned in the fire.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office also said it could not comment for this story.

