Pedestrian fires shot after being hit by car in downtown Portland; no arrests

A pedestrian who was hit by a car in downtown Portland fired a shot at the car, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Southwest 11th Avenue near Portland State University at 1:32 p.m.

Witnesses said a white, four-door vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Southwest 10th Avenue south of Mill Street.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian fired one shot at the sedan after being hit.

The pedestrian then got into a red, four-door car that left in the same direction as the white car.

Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but did not locate anyone with injuries related to the crash or shot fired.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division’s Gun Task Force at 503-823-4106 or guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.

