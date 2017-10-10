Portland Thorns gearing up for NWSL Championship in Orlando

Portland Thorns players are gearing up to head to the National Women's Soccer League Championship.

On Saturday, the Thorns beat the Orlando Pride to advance to the championship.

The Thorns are now one victory away from calling themselves the best in the league, for the second time in their five year history.

FOX 12 stopped by one of the Thorns training sessions at Providence Park and spoke with Coach Mark Parsons, along with goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, about their mindset going into the big weekend.

"These are the moments we play for. You get a little excited, the extra nervous excitement, but there's gotta be the extra focus as well," said Franch.

"This will be a big challenge. I hope they face the best of us and I'm sure we'll face the best of them," said Coach Parsons. "It's tough athletic team to try and control, and we're going to give it a good go."

The Thorns head to Orlando on Wednesday, where the championship are being held. They'll be playing the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

