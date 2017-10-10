Three robbery suspects arrested after two separate incidents in Vancouver

Three robbery suspects were arrested after two separate incidents in Vancouver on Monday night.

Police first responded to the 2700 block of Main Street at 10 p.m.

A man said he was walking when he noticed a dark-colored SUV parked in the middle of the street. As he kept walking, he heard footsteps behind him and then several people hit him in the head and grabbed at his jacket pockets.

The victim was able to get away and call 911 from a nearby business.

At 10:27 p.m., police responded to Vancouver Lake Park where a woman said she was in her vehicle when several people tried to break in. The woman said the suspects had been in a dark-colored SUV and they were using pepper spray toward her.

As officers approached, they spotted the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Based on information from both incidents, three people were taken into custody. Ashley L. Griffin, 19, Daniel Perez Rodriguez, 24, and Matthew L. Smith, 35, were each arrested on charges of first-degree robbery.

Police said additional charges may be pending.

Neither of the victims were seriously injured.

