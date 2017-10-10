Oregonians headed to help in wildfire ravaged Northern California

Oregon is sending help to Northern California as wildfires continue to tear through communities.

The American Red Cross in Portland said Tuesday that it was sending three people down to help and more volunteers could be headed south.

Monique Dugaw, the non-profits regional communications manager, was one of the three headed for the Santa Rosa area.

“I would like to get there, to see what I can do to help,” Dugaw said. “I think that is what it is all about is doing what you can to make a difference in someone else’s life when they are really struggling.”

Dugaw says their branch of the Red Cross has been busy currently 62 volunteers are helping with disaster relief across the country. She says it is unprecedented to see so many members activated.

“This is a group of people who are the first people who to step up to be able to work on the front lines or to care for people and make sure they are set up to recover after a disaster,” Dugaw said.

Oregon firefighters are also headed to help. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland says they are sending more than 200 firefighters to help on the ground.

The agency says they are sending nine hand crews made up of 20 people and 10 engine crews which consist of three to five people.

Both the Red Cross and NWCC say they could send more resources to Northern California if they are requested.

