Pedestrian hit by car in NE Portland dies at hospital; crash under investigation

A pedestrian who was hit by a car in northeast Portland on Saturday has died at the hospital.

Police said Tuesday that Charles L. Bergeron, 58, of Portland, died from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 82nd Avenue and Jonesmore Street at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Bergeron was walking east across 82nd Avenue when he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Highlander.

The driver remained at the scene. Investigators said the driver is not suspected of DUII or driving while distracted.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.

