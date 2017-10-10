Gresham police seek stabbing suspect, witnesses after confrontation on MAX train

Police are seeking witnesses to a stabbing that occurred after a confrontation on a MAX train in Gresham.

Officers responded to the westbound MAX platform at Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street at 5:50 p.m. Friday.

A man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but an update on his condition was not available Tuesday.

Investigators said there was an incident involving a group of people and a single person on the westbound train.

When the train reached the platform, the single person stabbed a man who was with the group of people, according to police. They had both exited the train when the stabbing occurred.

Investigators said the suspect then quickly got back on the same MAX train and left the scene.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in an effort to identify the suspect. Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719.

