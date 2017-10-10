Woodland teen critically injured in deadly wrong-way I-5 crash near Vancouver

A Woodland teenager is fighting for her life in the hospital after a wrong-way driver hit her head on in the Vancouver area.

Chloe Yates, 17, is in critical condition at a Vancouver hospital with several leg fractures and internal injuries.

Washington State Patrol reported Yates was driving north on Interstate 5 near the 134th Street exit at 8:45 p.m. Monday, when a man driving the wrong way crashed into her.

FOX 12 arrived just minutes later, capturing video of the cars that were almost unrecognizable.



The driver of the other car, 43-year-old Seth Cusick, died at the scene. Paramedics rushed Yates to the hospital and she immediately went into surgery.

Yates’ Facebook page shows she’s involved in theater and Woodland School District officials said she takes courses through Clark College as part of her schedule.

Students at Woodland High School learned the details of the crash Tuesday. In such a small community, they say it’s very difficult news.



“Woodland’s known as a fishing town and her dad fishes and everybody knows the Yates family,” said senior Josh Blatnik. “To hear that it happened to her it’s really sad because when you grow up with somebody your whole life and you see them every day and then all of a sudden you hear about a wreck, it’s really sad to hear.”



Investigators don’t yet know why Cusick was driving the wrong way on the highway. They’re waiting on toxicology tests to see if drugs or alcohol played a role.

