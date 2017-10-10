Surveillance shows armed takeover-style robbery of business in Milwaukie area

Surveillance image from robbery at Maddy's in Milwaukie area. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are searching for the suspect who carried out a takeover-style armed robbery of a business in the Milwaukie area.

Surveillance video was released Tuesday showing the robbery unfold at Maddy’s on the 8000 block of Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Two masked and hooded suspects entered the business, with one brandishing a gun and ordering customers to the ground.

The second suspect took an undisclosed amount of money.

The two ran away from the scene, possibly heading south on McLoughlin Boulevard.

The suspect who emptied the cash register was wearing distinctive red sneakers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 26682.

