Oregon woman who grew up in N. California thinks of friends, family as wildfires grow

A Salem business woman who grew up in Santa Rosa is watching the wildfires in Northern California closely, hoping for the best for friends and family.

April Palmer grew up in Santa Rosa, California and graduated high school there.

Now, Palmer's daughter and several other family members are living in and around Santa Rosa. Some of them have been evacuated due to the wildfires.

While everyone is safe, Palmer said some of her friends have lost their homes.

Palmer said wildfires are extremely rare for Santa Rosa, and adds it has been exceptionally dry in that part of the state. Combine that with gusty winds, it turned into an inferno.

"I have clients that have lost their homes, they have family members who have lost their homes there," said Palmer. "It has just been absolutely awful, almost unbelievable to see on the news."

Palmer is hoping the area will see calmer winds and rain move through the area soon. She adds she is just praying at this point for her friends and family.

