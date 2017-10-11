Fresh snow falls at Timberline Lodge

It may be early October, but there was no shortage of snow Tuesday night at Timberline Lodge.

“This is a little early, but we’ll take it,” said Tekla Schmidt who lives in the area and works at Mt. Hood Brewing Company.

This week, ski season officially kicked off with the opening of the Palmer Snowfield.

People at Timberline Lodge and Ski Area said that makes it the very first resort to open in the nation this season.

In Government Camp, people celebrated one of the lodge’s first snows of the season.

“We’re finally getting some snow and it’s a really happy place up here tonight,” said a customer at Charlie’s Mountain View.

But more than a happy place, it’s also a way of life for the town.

“If it snows, we definitely get more good people,” said Schmidt. “This is a ski town, it’s a ski resort town, it’s what we live for.”

This season is also the 50th anniversary for Mt. Hood Meadows. Because of that, they’re opening a new lift and giving their lodge a makeover.

