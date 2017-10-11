Former Multnomah Co. animal control official indicted on 58 charges

A former Multnomah County operations supervisor is facing 58 charges including theft, computer crimes and credit card fraud.

According to court documents, official charges were filed against Randall Brown on Tuesday.

Brown is now facing two counts of aggravated theft in the first degree, six counts of laundering monetary instrument, 10 counts of identity theft, seven counts of theft in the first degree, eight counts of theft in the first degree by receiving, seven counts of felony fraudulent use of a credit card, 11 counts of felony computer crimes, and seven counts of official misconduct in the first degree.

Details of the allegations against Brown are not currently available.

Brown was hired by the county in Sept. 2014 and was dismissed in Sept. 2017. He was, at one point, the Multnomah County animal service field manager where he was responsible for a 13-person team that investigates and responds to animal related complaints and issues, according to the county.

