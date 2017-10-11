Man caught on camera stealing Keno tickets from Gresham pub

A man was caught on camera ripping off a Gresham pub Saturday afternoon by stealing Keno tickets.

On Monday morning, Nicole Goldhammer, manager of Dave's Pub, discovered someone had walked away with a handful of Keno tickets.

"It was exactly 13 tickets, a hundred dollars each, totaling at $1,300," said Goldhammer.

Keno is an easy game played with 80 spots. In each game, the computer chooses 20 spots at random. The amount people win depends on how many spots they pick and match correctly.

"It's super easy for someone who knows what they're doing," Goldhammer said.

After looking back at the surveillance video from Saturday afternoon, Goldhammer saw one man helping himself to the register. She says the customer distracted the employee on duty so he could make his move.

"He just pushed a button and it was just rapidly printing tickets out, printing them out, printing them out, all while the employee was in the restroom because he had told him the toilet was clogged," said Goldhammer.

According to Goldhammer, that man was inside playing video poker before he stole from them.

In surveillance video, the man is seen walking back and forth, looking around the corner to make sure the coast is clear. In about a minute and 30 seconds, the customer was gone with the tickets in hand.

"The scary thing is he made it look like something he does a lot," Goldhammer said.

Gresham police said they are aware of the incident.

In the meantime, the owner of Dave's Pub is reaching out to other shops in the area to see if they've seen the suspect or have any video from their parking lot.

