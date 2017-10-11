Police respond to reports of gunfire in NW Portland

Police responded to reports of shots fired in northwest Portland Tuesday night.

Just after 7:30 p.m. police were called out to the 5600 block of Northwest Willbridge Avenue on the report of gunfire. When officers arrived on scene they spoke to several witnesses and learned a man with a gun had fired at a nearby flagpole and a vehicle.

Police said the suspect was initially believed to be in a home in the 5600 block of NW Willbridge Ave. But the suspect was not located.

Officers located and seized evidence of gunfire at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s with short dark hair.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Divisions Gun Task Force at 503-823-4106 or guntaskforce@portlandoregon.gov.

