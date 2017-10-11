TriMet, TSA host 'full-scale drill' at Providence Park for first responders

TriMet and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) teamed up to host a drill for first responders and community partners at Providence Park Tuesday night.

In the case of an emergency, the City of Portland wants to make sure people act fast and can manage chaos in even the worst scenarios.

The drill simulated a chemical attack over Providence Park, and first responders practiced the drill repeatedly starting at 8 p.m.

According to TSA officials, it's purpose is to make sure first responders know how to coordinate with each other in a chaotic situation. That means police, TSA, TriMet and the fire department need to be able to work together in the time of crisis.

Federal Security Director Michael Irwin says the drill was supposed to happen in September but their resources were needed to help with the Eagle Creek Fire. He went on to say mistakes are made in the drill and the best time to correct them is now.

"I think the people in Portland like this kind of thing, right? They want to know that we work together if something happens," said Irwin. "You know, this is a tough city to evacuate out of. We've had this discussion with previous mayors before, and so, how do you evacuate out, how do you control the street, that becomes very important."

