Sheriff: DUII suspect driving wrong-way in car with missing tire leads authorities on pursuit

A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fleeing authorities in Vancouver late Tuesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to contact a vehicle in the 200 block of Northeast Chkalov Drive to determine if the vehicle had been involved in a crash or needed helped.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the silver PT Cruiser was missing its passenger side front tire.

When the deputy arrived at the Cruiser, the driver drove away northbound in southbound lanes on Northeast Chkalov Drive and Northeast 112th Avenue in a reckless manner.

The driver of the Cruiser, in addition to driving the wrong way, also disobeyed traffic control lights. The missing tire caused the car to throw sparks.

Officers with Vancouver police joined the pursuit as the Cruiser continued north on Northeast 112th Avenue. The car finally came to a stop in the 10500 block of Northeast 71st Street in a driveway.

The driver, identified as Charles Carpenter, was taken into custody without incident on charges of DUII, attempting to elude and second-degree driving while suspended.

The passenger in Carpenter’s car was free to go after he was identified by deputies.

Carpenter is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

