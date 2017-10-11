High-voltage pole falls in SE Portland, nearly 2,000 customers w - KPTV - FOX 12

High-voltage pole falls in SE Portland, nearly 2,000 customers without power

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

PGE crews are working to restore power at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell in Portland.

Crews told FOX 12 a high-voltage line came down across the road Wednesday morning for an unknown reason, but said a car that hit the pole a few weeks ago could have weakened the line. 

The road has been closed for hours.

PGE said it hoped to have the power back on by 8 a.m.

At last check, more than 1,900 customers were in the dark.

The road closure will affect some TriMet bus routes this morning: lines 9, 17 and 73 are being rerouted.

