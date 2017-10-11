High-voltage pole falls in SE Portland, nearly 2,000 customers without power

PGE crews are working to restore power at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Powell in Portland.

Crews told FOX 12 a high-voltage line came down across the road Wednesday morning for an unknown reason, but said a car that hit the pole a few weeks ago could have weakened the line.

The road has been closed for hours.

Use SE Division/ SE Holgate/ SE 136 and SE 112 to get around closures. — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 11, 2017

Power out on SE 122 from about SE Clinton to SE Holgate. Treat intersections with lights out as 4 way stops. — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) October 11, 2017

PGE said it hoped to have the power back on by 8 a.m.

At last check, more than 1,900 customers were in the dark.

The road closure will affect some TriMet bus routes this morning: lines 9, 17 and 73 are being rerouted.

