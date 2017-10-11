Local crews head to California to help fight fires

Fire from a distant mountain burns over a small fire in Kenwood, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Some of the largest blazes in Northern California were in Napa and Sonoma counties, home to dozens of wineries that attract tourists from around the world. (A

Oregonian firefighters are answering the call of duty out of state. Several fire agencies posted on social media Wednesday that they are heading to California to help combat the state’s raging wildfires.

Northern California has been burning heavily this week, as flames in wine county have killed at least 17 people, hurt more than 100 and displaced many more.

Fires are also present in southern California, where an orange-tinted sky could be seen over Disneyland.

To help with the fires, members of Columbia River Fire, a Multnomah County Strike Team and Cornelius firefighters are going to California.

A post shared by Gresham Firefighters IAFF 1062 (@greshamfirefighters) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Early this AM CRF&R sent a brush engine to California as part of a task force with Clatsop County #CaliforniaWildfires — Columbia River Fire (@CRFR4700) October 11, 2017

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland said they were sending teams to California.

