Local crews head to California to help fight fires - KPTV - FOX 12

Local crews head to California to help fight fires

Oregonian firefighters are answering the call of duty out of state. Several fire agencies posted on social media Wednesday that they are heading to California to help combat the state’s raging wildfires.

Northern California has been burning heavily this week, as flames in wine county have killed at least 17 people, hurt more than 100 and displaced many more. 

Fires are also present in southern California, where an orange-tinted sky could be seen over Disneyland

To help with the fires, members of Columbia River Fire, a Multnomah County Strike Team and Cornelius firefighters are going to California.  

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross and the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland said they were sending teams to California.

