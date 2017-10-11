Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 11

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

A new home renovation show is looking for clients in Portland! You can get the home of your dreams with the help of designed Kami Gray. To qualify for casting, you must:

Currently own a home in Portland or the surrounding area

Be planning a major renovation of your kitchen and two other rooms

Have financing in place for a minimum project budget of $50,000

Be ready to start renovation between November 2017 and January 2018

Do you fit these eligibility requirements? Apply before Oct. 23 by emailing castingchtv@gmail.com.

Include your name, a photo of you, interior photos of the rooms you want renovated, a brief bio, a description of your renovation dream and why you should get this home makeover!

