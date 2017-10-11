On the Go with Joe with Heiser’s Pumpkin Patch Cannons

What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins?

Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons.

With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.

The farms are open all October, but the pumpkin cannons only operate on weekends, so go on a Saturday or Sunday to see them.

This old Buick has a date with some flying pumpkins! Getting ready for @HeiserFarms Pumpkin Cannon demolition derby live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/mHTXKDK19k — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 11, 2017

To learn more about Heiser Farms’ Pumpkin Patch, visit its website.

