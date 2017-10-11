Andy’s Adventures: Crabbing on the Oregon Coast

Andy Carson headed west for his latest round of adventures to enjoy all the Oregon Coast has to offer.

While there, Andy stopped in Rockaway Beach to get a taste of the ocean.

Andy went crabbing with Kelly’s Brighton Marina in Rockaway Beach.

Tune in to Good Day Oregon Thursday and Friday for more of Andy’s Adventures.

MORE:

Andy’s Adventures: Pendleton Round-Up

Andy’s Adventures: Riding around Joseph

Andy’s Adventures: Enjoying and exploring Baker City

Andy’s Adventures: Farming for hops in St. Paul

Andy’s Adventures: Hot air balloon ride in wine country

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.