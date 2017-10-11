FBI launches nationwide search for ‘Jane Doe 39’ in child sex abuse investigation

The FBI has launched a nationwide search for “Jane Doe 39” in connection with a child sex abuse investigation.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help tracking down the woman, who could be anywhere in the U.S.

The woman was shown in a video with a child that was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2016.

The FBI stated the unknown woman “may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

The woman is Asian, likely between 25 and 35 years old, with long black hair. In the video, she was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress and could be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI stated no charges have been filed in this case and the woman dubbed Jane Doe 39 is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

