FBI launches nationwide search for ‘Jane Doe 39’ in child sex abuse investigation

Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
A man with a history of drunk driving is charged with killing a family of five in a head-on crash near Salem on Sunday, and court records show his blood alcohol level was nearly four times the legal limit when it happened.More >
Michigan court records show a convicted sex offender was granted joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who says he raped her when she was 12.More >
Eminem released a four-minute, expletive-filled freestyle rap attacking President Donald Trump at the BET Awards on Tuesday.More >
A former Multnomah County operations supervisor is facing 58 charges including theft, computer crimes and credit card fraud.More >
A 27-year-old man has been charged after a two-car crash north of Salem killed a woman and four children Sunday evening.More >
The divorce revelation, following Weinstein's remarks last week that she was standing by her man, came as some on social media called for a Marchesa boycott.More >
A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fleeing authorities in Vancouver late Tuesday night.More >
A man who was blinded in one eye by a foul ball during a game at Wrigley Field is suing Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs.More >
The couple, ages 98 and 100, had met in grade school in Wisconsin and been together ever since, celebrating their 75th anniversary last year.More >
