Sterling K. Brown talks to MORE about Emmy win, ‘Marshall’ and superheroes

Fresh off his Emmy win for his role in the TV series "This Is Us," Sterling K. Brown is starring in the new film "Marshall."

The new film tells the story of future Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, played by Chadwick Boseman, as he tries to defend Joseph Spell, played by Brown, after Spell was accused of rape and attempted murder.

Brown talked about how director Reginald Hudlin wanted to not make a “medicine” movie but rather an entertaining film that still shined a light on a key time in American history.

He also talked about joining back with Boseman in a much different kind of film, the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios release, “Black Panther.”

MORE's executive producer Janie screened "Marshall" last night and said the casting was amazing with some Oscar-worthy performances. She added that she was surprised to see the film was funny at times and gave the film four out of five stars.

“Marshall” is in theaters this weekend.

