Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 34.5 at 2:05 p.m.

Investigators said Robert DeLong, 74, of Willamina, was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson east on the highway when he crossed the center line rounding a right-hand curve and hit the front of a westbound Toyota Tacoma.

DeLong was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

The 27-year-old pickup driver from Santa Ana, California was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Sweet Home Fire Department, Sweet Home Chapel and Oregon Department of Transportation.

