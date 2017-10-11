‘Dreamgirls’ director Bill Condon stops by MORE

it's been more than a decade since Jennifer Hudson scored an Oscar for her role in "Dreamgirls," but now the hit musical is making a comeback.

There's a new Blu-ray and digital HD release that both feature some pretty enticing bonus content.

Writer and director Bill Condon stopped by MORE to talk about making the film, find Hudson out of hundreds of auditions, working with Beyonce and tackling the challenge of adapting the Disney animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” for live-action.

Condon also talked about his experience working in the Pacific Northwest on two movies in the “Twilight” film franchise.

The new Director’s Extended version of “Dreamgirls” is available in stores now.

