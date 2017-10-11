Crash involving semi, van in NE Portland closes Marine Drive, Airport Way

Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi and a van in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews were called out to Northeast 122nd Avenue and Airport Way at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found a passenger van with significant damage.

Two people in the van were injured. They were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital in ambulances.

Police said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but one person was seriously injured.

There were no reports of injuries to the truck driver.

Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division is investigating the crash.

Northeast 122nd Avenue was shut down from Airport Way to Marine Drive for the investigation. Marine Drive was closed from Northeast 33rd Avenue to 138th Avenue. There was no timeline for reopening the roads.

