Deadly two-car crash shuts down roads in Troutdale

A deadly two-car crash shut down roads in Troutdale on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Southwest 257th Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

Deputies said one person died in the crash and at least one other person was injured.

The Major Crash Team was called out to investigate.

No details were immediately available about what led to the crash.

Southwest 257th Avenue was shut down in both directions from Cherry Park Road to Hensley Road. The closure was expected to last until 3 p.m.

