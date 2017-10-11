Deadly two-car crash shuts down roads in Troutdale - KPTV - FOX 12

Deadly two-car crash shuts down roads in Troutdale

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) -

A deadly two-car crash shut down roads in Troutdale on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 1900 block of Southwest 257th Avenue at around 11:15 a.m.

Deputies said one person died in the crash and at least one other person was injured.

The Major Crash Team was called out to investigate.

No details were immediately available about what led to the crash.

Southwest 257th Avenue was shut down in both directions from Cherry Park Road to Hensley Road. The closure was expected to last until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.