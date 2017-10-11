Government Camp gets first snowfall, big powder dump forecasted for Mt. Hood

Customers enjoying coffee and breakfast at the Huckleberry Inn were treated views of a steady snowfall out the big front windows Wednesday morning.

It’s the first snowfall of the season for Government Camp, and the town could get 10 inches by then end of Friday.

Huckleberry Inn manager Ed Rogers noted it was probably time to get rid of the summer flowers out front.

“Hopefully it will be a good snow year,” Rogers said. “We definitely have good business when it snows a lot. When it rains, it isn’t very good.”

As of Wednesday morning, there was only a trace of snow on the ground, but Government Camp resident Maranda Hartz had some fun playing with her six-month-old puppy and told FOX 12 the community looks forward to getting busy after an autumn that can sometimes be slow.

“If it doesn’t snow by Christmas, than the morale down here is very low – because Meadows, Timberline, Ski Bowl -- we all rely on the snow, and the more snow we get, the more people we get,” Hartz said.

Up at the Timberline Lodge, visitors threw snowballs and took their phones out to snap photos of the snow, frosted trees and the historical building.

The change in elevation made for a stark contrast to Government Camp: A few inches had already piled up at Timberline and the snowplows were out and running.

Anne Tola came to Mt. Hood Tuesday to do some tent camping and hiking, but she wasn’t disappointed when she had to scrap the plans.

“For someone from Australia, it’s amazing – I come from Brisbane and just don’t see this,” Tola said. “We came up here and had a look, and decided we had to stay.”

Mola was planning on staying Wednesday night as well, but said employees at the lodge told her the forecast of heavy snowfall could leave her stuck there for a few days.

Timberline could get up to 2 feet of snow over the next several days.

The resort opened one chair Sunday that, for now, will run on the weekends only. With the launch of the Palmer Chair, Timberline became the first resort in North America to open for the season, a bragging-right the resort commands regularly, as it is open nearly year-round.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.