Fashionistas flock to Portland for FashioNXT

TIME magazine calls Portland's FashioNXT the best fashion show outside of New York.

MORE's Stephanie Kralevich chatted with "Project Runway" all-star Michelle Lesniak about FashioNXT, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Saturday.

Both Stephanie and Michelle are on the accessories judging panel.

Another "Project Runway" alum, Seth Aaron, will be debuting his new line with the world’s first runway collection of 3-D printed shoes at FashioNXT.

For more details on the full days of fashion, visit FashioNXT.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.