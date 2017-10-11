Coyote tests positive for rabies after biting man in Marion County

A coyote has tested positive for rabies after biting a man in Marion County.

The man told health officials the coyote walked up to him, sniffed him and then bit him on the leg. It happened at a farm in the Gervais area.

The man and another person shot the coyote and then sought treatment for the bite wound.

Marion County Environmental Health workers responded to the scene and collected the coyote for testing. Test results received Tuesday from the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory confirmed rabies in the animal.

The man who was bit was treated with a rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, which consists of a series of injections. He was then released from medical care.

Health officials said this is a rare situation. Only three coyotes have tested positive for rabies in the past 10 years in Oregon.

“Marion County Environmental Health officials remind people that they should avoid feeding or approaching wild animals,” according to a statement from the department.

There have been a number of bats that tested positive for rabies in Oregon and Washington this year.

