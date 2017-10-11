Police seek to ID women accused of using stolen cards after Happ - KPTV - FOX 12

Police seek to ID women accused of using stolen cards after Happy Valley car prowls

Posted: Updated:
Surveillance images released by Happy Valley Police Department Surveillance images released by Happy Valley Police Department
HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two women suspected of using stolen debit and credit cards after a rash of car prowls in Happy Valley.

Police said the car prowls occurred over the summer at Happy Valley Park.

Surveillance images were released Wednesday showing two women believed to be associated with the use of credit and debit cards that were taken during those crimes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case 17-24335.

Happy Valley and Wilsonville contract with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office to provide municipal police services.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.